BitBar (BTB) Price Reaches $1.88 on Exchanges

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. BitBar has a total market cap of $82,720.00 and $239.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00025600 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last week, BitBar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,361.50 or 2.36884332 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,105 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

