bitCNY Price Tops $0.14 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $242.70 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00183063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.01179144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00118040 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,165,200 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

