Bitcoiin Hits Market Capitalization of $20,029.00 (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $20,029.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01766142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00055227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin (CRYPTO:B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin's official website is bitcoiin.com/en . The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

