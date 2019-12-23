bitJob (STU) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. bitJob has a total market cap of $17,606.00 and $3.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. In the last week, bitJob has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00183305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.01176427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00118846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

