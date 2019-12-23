Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $832.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) will post sales of $832.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $824.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $840.90 million. OneMain posted sales of $882.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OMF. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

OMF traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,850. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

