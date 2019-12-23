Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.81. The company had a trading volume of 238,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 163.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $230.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,690 shares of company stock worth $6,270,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

