Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.70.

Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.58. 612,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

