Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.68. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

LEG stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 651,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

