Brokerages Expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. 916,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,269. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

