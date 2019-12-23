Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 975,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Gray Television has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.80 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 30,072.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gray Television by 3,422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

