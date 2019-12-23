Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) PT at $180.96

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

