Brokerages Set Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $46.14

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 771,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,318. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1,320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 338,639 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,635,000 after acquiring an additional 277,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $11,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 213,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.