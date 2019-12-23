Burst Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $21,231.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX and Coinroom.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,075,654,188 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, C-CEX and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.