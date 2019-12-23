BZEdge (BZE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $117.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $231,381.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BZEdge

BZEdge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

