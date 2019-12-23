Carry 1-Day Volume Tops $646,847.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Carry has a market cap of $6.95 million and $646,847.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.03 or 0.06625460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030360 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,210,292,023 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

