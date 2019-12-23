Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.32, approximately 41,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,270,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

CBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $299,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

