Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC remained flat at $$4.28 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 116,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,039. Cerecor has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

