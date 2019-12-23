Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $110.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

