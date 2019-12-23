CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) PT Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CLSKD opened at $5.70 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $79.50.
CleanSpark Company Profile
