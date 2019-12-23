CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) PT Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CLSKD opened at $5.70 on Thursday. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $79.50.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.