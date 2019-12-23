CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Tops $3.19 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 73.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00007991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, Mercatox and Binance. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $15,137.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004715 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,379,930 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Bitbns, YoBit, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.