Coin Lion Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $264,515.00 and $307.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00182586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.01177120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00117846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.