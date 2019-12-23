CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $12.20 million and $1.91 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.01175731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

