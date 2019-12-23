Coles Group (ASX:COL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$15.49 ($10.99) and last traded at A$15.43 ($10.94), approximately 825,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$15.36 ($10.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$15.46 and its 200 day moving average is A$14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.34.

In related news, insider Steven Cain 275,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

