Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.21

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $803.20 million and $128.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00055586 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00083105 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000901 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00069733 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,502.98 or 0.98967459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

