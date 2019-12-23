Cred (LBA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $731,770.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $731,770.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, Gate.io, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.