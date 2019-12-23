Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Tops $524,420.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $524,420.00 and approximately $2,606.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,393,852 coins and its circulating supply is 2,225,140 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

