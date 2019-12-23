Cryptrust Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Cryptrust has a total market cap of $6,238.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00182475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.01175590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00118113 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,748,756,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp

Cryptrust Token Trading

Cryptrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

