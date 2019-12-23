CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,054,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 121.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 29.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

