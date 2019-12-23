Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DTG stock opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,429.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,010.58. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. Dart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 482 ($6.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,704 ($22.42).

Dart Group (LON:DTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 187 ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dart Group will post 9593.017087 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Dart Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,358 ($17.86), for a total value of £4,277,700 ($5,627,071.82).

Dart Group Company Profile

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

