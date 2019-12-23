Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo and IDEX. Datawallet has a total market cap of $395,114.00 and $15,719.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00182126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.01176587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Exmo, Cobinhood, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

