DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0571

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $8,987.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000726 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,361,594 coins and its circulating supply is 26,035,574 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

