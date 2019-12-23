DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 8.2% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1,069.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Kucoin and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004915 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001243 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Coindeal, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.