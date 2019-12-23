Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2102 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA:DMRM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85.

