Deutsche Bank Raises Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $55.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other research reports. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $55.80 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

