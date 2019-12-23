Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.71, 849,593 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,275,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 659.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 319,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 277,557 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 893.2% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 205,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 185,028 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000.

