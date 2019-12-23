DraftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $29,811.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $29,811.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

