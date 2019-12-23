EagleX Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. EagleX has a market capitalization of $7,640.00 and $102.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EagleX has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00183266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.01181559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

