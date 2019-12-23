EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0015

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $744,946.00 and $53,784.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.19 or 0.06394597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.