Elena Gomez Sells 4,500 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $344,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,022.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $346,995.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $290,250.00.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.15. 59,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

