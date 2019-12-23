Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Trading Up 14.6%

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV) traded up 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49, 5,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,181,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

