Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.31).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

