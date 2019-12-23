eosDAC Price Up 5.4% This Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, ZB.COM and DragonEX. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $104,692.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Hotbit, DragonEX, Bitbns, Bibox, Gate.io, ZB.COM and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

