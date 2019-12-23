Etherparty Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $211,566.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01172701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

