Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.37.

Shares of NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. Nike has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

