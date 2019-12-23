Everipedia (IQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $335,143.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $335,143.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00183305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.01176427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00118846 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,007,282,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,050,049,157 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BigONE and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.