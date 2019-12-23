Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.98. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 576,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. 770,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,549. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

