Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantom has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00183015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.01180420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00118158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.