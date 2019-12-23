Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FARM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Farmer Bros from $21.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Farmer Bros from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Farmer Bros from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 38,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,328. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros by 138.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.