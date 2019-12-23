Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.68), approximately 57,398 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.30.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

