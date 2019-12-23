Feathercoin (FTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $3,111.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and QBTC. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 259.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 261,785,800 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, QBTC, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.